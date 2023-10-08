College football roundup: Towson falls to Albany, 24-17, after late goal-line stop

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here’s a roundup of local college football games on Saturday, Oct. 7:

Division I

Albany 24, Towson 17: Reese Poffenbarger threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Albany defeated Towson 24-17 on Saturday. Poffenbarger’s 6-yard run for a touchdown completed a seven-play, 56-yard drive and gave the Great Danes (3-2, 2-0 Coastal Athletic Association) the lead with 9:22 remaining.

Towson (2-4, 1-2) drove 66 yards on its final possession, reaching the Albany 1-yard line before a fourth-down run by Devin Matthews ended with a 2-yard loss with 55 seconds remaining.

Poffenbarger was 18 of 25 for 225 yards and also threw an interception. Marqeese Dietz and Griffin Woodell each had touchdown catches.

Matthews had Towson’s lone touchdown with a 1-yard run in the third quarter for a 17-14 lead before Albany kicker John Opalko made a 22-yarder in the final minute of the quarter to tie the game.

Keegan Vaughan kicked three field goals for the Tigers. Quarterback Nathan Kent finished 19-for-31 for 217 yards and an interception.

Division II

Frostburg State 31, UNC-Pembroke 21: The host Bobcats (4-1, 3-1 Mountain East Conference) built a 14-point lead and withstood a late rally by the Braves (3-3, 2-3) to win. Frostburg State’s Sean Aaron had 23 carries for 92 yards and two touchdowns and Graham Walker completed 11 of 21 passes for 156 yards and one touchdown. The Bobcats travel to Concord on Saturday.

Virginia State 44, Bowie State 16: The visiting Trojans (6-0, 4-0 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) held the Bulldogs (3-3, 2-2) scoreless in the second half while running off 21 straight points. Jamir Roberts had an 86-yard kickoff return for a 6-0 Bowie State lead with 14:48 left in the first quarter. When Virginia State took a 16-13 lead with 1:16 left in the first quarter, they never trailed again.

Division III

Stevenson 38, Albright 0: The visiting Mustangs (4-1, 3-1 Middle Atlantic Conference) scored 21 points in the fourth quarter and routed the Lions (0-5, 0-4). Elijah Marquez had 17 carries for 116 yards and three touchdowns. Brody Campbell made a 42-yard field goal with 11:05 left in the first quarter to give Stevenson a 3-0 lead.

The Mustangs’ defense held Albright to five first downs and 99 yards of total offense. Stevenson had 26 first downs and 410 yards of total offense. The Mustangs travel to Alvernia on Saturday.

Salisbury 36, William Paterson 19: The host Sea Gulls (2-3, 1-1 New Jersey Athletic Conference) trailed by four points before going on a 21-0 run in the fourth quarter to beat the Pioneers (2-3, 1-1). Salisbury’s Kollin Samaha made two field goals in the second quarter of 23 and 33 yards and Colin Wargo returned a blocked extra-point attempt 95 yards with 3:13 left in the third quarter. The Sea Gulls will travel to Montclair State on Saturday.

Muhlenberg 50, McDaniel 6: The host Mules (5-0, 2-0 Centennial Conference) scored 23 points in the second quarter and routed the Green Terror (0-5, 0-2). Angel Granado Jr. had a 10-yard touchdown run with 32 seconds left in the first half for the lone score by McDaniel. The Green Terror will host Dickinson on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Johns Hopkins 55, Rowan 20: The visiting Blue Jays (4-0) scored 41 points in the first half and routed the Profs (1-3) on Friday night. Bay Harvey completed 18 of 25 passes for 310 yards, five touchdowns and one interception and Will Leger had three receptions for 33 yards and two touchdowns. The Blue Jays travel to Franklin & Marshall on Saturday.