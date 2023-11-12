College football roundup: Jordan Toles’ late kickoff return TD lifts Morgan State to third straight win

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Jordan Toles (St. Frances), pictured in 2022, had a 73-yard kickoff return for a touchdown with 4:44 left in the game to lift Morgan State football over South Carolina State, 20-17, for the Bears' third straight win. (Courtesy of Morgan State University)

Here’s a roundup of local college football games on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Division I

Morgan State 20, South Carolina State 17: Senior safety Jordan Toles (St. Frances) had a 73-yard kickoff return for a touchdown with 4:44 left in the game and Beckett Leary (Reservoir) made the extra-point attempt to lift the visiting Bears (4-5, 3-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) over the Bulldogs (4-6, 2-2).

Advertisement

Morgan State’s three-game winning streak is its longest since 2015.

J.J. Davis had a 53-yard touchdown run with 8:12 left in the third quarter to cut the S.C. State lead to 14-13. Davis finished with 15 carries for a season-high 115 yards and freshman quarterback Tahj Smith completed 5 of 14 passes for 86 yards and ran for a score for Morgan State, which travels to Howard on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Villanova 33, Towson 10: The host Wildcats (8-2, 6-1 Colonial Athletic Association) built a 24-0 lead in the first half and rolled past the Tigers (4-6, 3-4).

Chris Watkins had a 75-yard touchdown run with 7:10 left in the game, and Keegan Vaughan made a 33-yard field goal for the Tigers with 9:45 left in the third quarter. Towson will host Rhode Island at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Division II

Frostburg State 50, Fairmont State 20: Dayne Koontz (Manchester Valley) made five field goals and Jamil Bishop had a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown as the visiting Bobcats (7-3, 6-3 Mountain East Conference) routed the Falcons (8-3, 6-3).

Koontz made field goals of 24, 29, 31, 33 and 24 yards. Bishop also had five receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown. Myles Fulton (Old Mill) completed 16 of 26 passes for 254 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

Division III

Johns Hopkins 58, McDaniel 7: The Blue Jays (10-0, 6-0 Centennial Conference) completed a perfect regular season by routing the Green Terror (0-10, 0-6).

Gabe Feliciano-Munoz had a 36-yard interception return for a touchdown to start a 41-0 scoring run. The Blue Jays were led by Bay Harvey with two touchdown passes, Spencer Uggla with two rushing touchdowns and Nick Smith with two receiving touchdowns.

McDaniel scored in the third quarter on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Angel Granado Jr. to Aaron Gale.

Stevenson 26, Eastern 23, OT: Brody Campbell made a 32-yard field goal to lift the host Mustangs (7-3, 6-3 Middle Atlantic Conference) over the Eagles (2-8, 2-7) in overtime.

Advertisement

Campbell also made a 34-yard field goal with 3:32 left in the third quarter to tie the score at 9. There were three ties in the game. Nyaire Wilson completed 13 of 20 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns for Stevenson.

Salisbury 31, Kean 28: Joey Bildstein had three rushing touchdowns to lead the host Sea Gulls (6-4, 4-2 New Jersey Athletic Conference) over the Cougars (0-10, 0-6) on Friday night.

Bildstein had 16 carries for 53 yards. His third score gave Salisbury a 31-21 lead with 3:15 left to play. The Sea Gulls have 14 consecutive winning seasons dating to 2010.