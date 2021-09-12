Tulane crushes Morgan State, 69-20; New Hampshire tops Towson, 26-14 | COLLEGE FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

Coming off a five-point loss to then-No. 2 Oklahoma, the Tulane football team took out its frustrations on Morgan State.
The Green Wave (1-1) ran up a 45-0 lead with 7:05 left in the first half en route to a 69-20 victory over the Bears (0-2) at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday. The game was moved from Yulman Stadium on Tulane’s campus in New Orleans after the destruction caused by Hurricane Ida.
Wesley Wolfolk caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Neil Boudreau for Morgan State’s first score to make it 45-7 with 7:05 left in the first half. Tulane scored two more touchdowns before Wolfolk (six catches for 110 yards) caught his second touchdown of the game to cut the deficit to 59-14.
Boudreau, a graduate transfer from San Diego State, finished 17-for-26 for 184 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.
Justin Ibieta and Michael Pratt combined for 290 passing yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions for Tulane, while the Green Wave piled up 294 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
The loss marked the second straight for Morgan State to open the season after a 31-0 loss to Towson on Sept. 4. The Bears will travel to Sacred Heart on Saturday at 1 p.m.
New Hampshire 26, Towson 14: The host Wildcats (2-0, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association) scored 14 points in the second quarter and held off a late comeback bid by the Tigers.
Towson (1-1, 0-1), trailing 13 at the half, held UNH scoreless in the third quarter and scored early in the fourth on a Jeff Miller pass to Caleb Smith, but the Wildcats scored another touchdown in the fourth and held on for the victory.
Miller finished 12-for-27 for 147 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Jerry Howard had 18 carries for 97 yards, and Ryan Rutkowski had four catches for 74 yards.
UNH coach Sean McDonnell earned his 100th career CAA victory, becoming the third coach in league history to accomplish the feat.
Towson hosts North Dakota State on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Division II
Bowie State 28, Saginaw Valley State 19: Ja’rome Johnson completed 27 of 35 passes for 409 yards and three touchdowns to lead the host Bulldogs (1-1) past the Cardinals (2-2). Bowie State trailed early in the game before finishing strong on a 14-2 run in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs travel to New Haven on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Division III
Johns Hopkins 49, Ursinus 21: After two tie scores of 7-7 and 14-14, the host Blue Jays (2-0, 1-0 Centennial Conference) scored 35 unanswered points to beat the Bears (1-1, 0-1). Ryan Stevens completed 22 of 25 passes for 364 yards and six touchdowns for Johns Hopkins. Harrison Wellmann (eight catches for 68 yards) caught three touchdown passes for the Blue Jays, who travel to Juniata on Saturday at 2 p.m.
McDaniel 27, Juniata 9: Barry Amos (Poly) had a 58-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown with 10:25 left in the first quarter to start a 17-0 run as the host Green Terror (1-1, 1-0 Centennial Conference) beat the Eagles (0-2, 0-1). McDaniel’s last victory was 32-22 over Gettysburg on Sept. 28, 2019. Corey King had a 22-yard interception return for a 17-0 McDaniel lead with 12:59 left in the second quarter.
RPI 14, Stevenson 10: The visiting Mustangs (0-2) took a 10-7 lead with 9:53 left in the game, but the Engineers (2-0) scored with 34 seconds left in a come-from-behind victory. Trailing 7-3, Kevin Joppy had a 1-yard touchdown run and Brody Campbell kicked the extra point for a 10-7 Stevenson lead. George Marinopoulos completed a 4-yard pass to Delano Munoz Whatts to score the game-winning touchdown for RPI.
Wisconsin-Whitewater 31, Salisbury 14: The visiting Warhawks (2-0) took a 14-0 lead and held on to beat the Sea Gulls (1-1). Jack Lanham had a 14-yard touchdown run and Sean Carroll had a 45-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown for Salisbury. The Sea Gulls host Western New England at noon on Sept. 25.
Frostburg State 34, West Virginia State 21: Graham Walker threw three touchdown passes in the first half, including two to Malik Morris (Dunbar), and the visiting Bobcats (2-0, 1-0 Mountain East) rolled past the Yellow Jackets (0-2, 0-1). West Virginia State’s Donovan Riddick threw two touchdown passes to Keedrick Cunningham in the fourth quarter. Frostburg State hosts Charleston (W.Va.) Thursday at 7 p.m.