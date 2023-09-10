College football roundup: Late scoop-and-score sinks upset-minded Morgan State in 24-21 loss to Akron

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here’s a roundup of local college football action on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Division I

Akron 24, Morgan State 21: Bryan McCoy’s scoop-and-score with just under a minute left allowed the Zips (1-1) to escape an upset bid by the Bears in Akron’s home opener Saturday night.

Advertisement

Jeff Undercuffler Jr. had the Zips at the Morgan State 11 with 1:08 left in the game, but his pass to the end zone was picked off by Justin Toles and it appeared the Bears had preserved their first win over a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent.

But on third-and-9 with 59 seconds left, CJ Nunnally IV roared into the backfield, tackled J.J. Davis eight yards behind the line of scrimmage and stripped the ball loose for McCoy.

Advertisement

Zips with the lead‼️ pic.twitter.com/OtvtKZnST8 — Akron Football (@ZipsFB) September 10, 2023

The Zips (1-1) took a 17-7 lead at halftime after Devonte Nelson picked off a Morgan State pass at midfield and returned it for a touchdown. But the Bears rallied in the third quarter behind a pair of touchdown passes from Duce Taylor to Treveyon Pratt, the first from 31 yards out and the second from the 12.

Undercuffler threw for 201 yards and a touchdown but was picked off three times, twice by Toles. The Zips managed just 8 rushing yards.

Taylor threw for 102 yards and two touchdowns for Morgan State (1-1), which upset Richmond, 17-10, last week.

Monmouth 42, Towson 23: The host Tigers (0-2, 0-1 Colonial Athletic Association) took a 10-0 lead in the first quarter but fell behind during a 14-0 run by the Hawks (1-1, 1-0) in the second quarter. Nathan Kent (Liberty) completed 16 of 27 passes for 200 yards and two touchdown passes and one interception for Towson. The Tigers travel to Morgan State on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Division II

Davenport 24, Bowie State 19: The host Panthers (2-0) took a 10-0 lead in the first half and held off the Bulldogs (1-1). Justin Zavala made field goals of 20 and 25 yards in the first half and Amir Jenkins (Calvert Hall) threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Keshane Hinckley (Howard CC) in the third quarter to cut Davenport’s lead to 17-12, but the teams traded scores in the fourth quarter.

Jenkins completed 39 of 59 passes for 350 yards and two touchdowns. Hinckley caught 11 passes and caught for 96 yards and James McNeill III had four catches for 27 yards and a touchdown.

Advertisement

Frostburg State 20, Wheeling 16: Sean Aaron scored a 6-yard touchdown run to lift the visiting Bobcats (2-0, 1-0 Mountain East) over the Cardinals (1-1, 0-1). After trailing most of the game, Wheeling took a 16-14 lead on Joao Lima’s third field goal, a 44-yarder, with 8:19 left in the game. Michael Morgan returned a 30-yard interception for a touchdown with 14:53 left in the first quarter and Frostburg took a 7-0 lead.

Division III

Johns Hopkins 20, Christopher Newport 14: The host Blue Jays (2-0) strung together three scoring drives in the middle of the game and beat the Captains (1-1). Hopkins’ Josh Andersson had a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown to tie the game at 7 with 11:55 left in the second quarter. Bay Harvey threw touchdown passes to Will Leger with 21 seconds left in the half and 7:59 left in the third quarter, and the Blue Jays pulled ahead.

Muhlenberg 29, Salisbury 17: The visiting Sea Gulls (1-1) took a 14-0 lead before the Mules (2-0) answered by scoring 21 points in the second quarter and never trailed again. Baebaa Sayeh rushed for a 56-yard touchdown and Ronald Clark (Archbishop Curley) had a 1-yard touchdown for Salisbury. Kollin Samaha made a 36-yard field goal for the Sea Gulls.

Rowan 49, McDaniel 28: The visiting Profs (1-1) broke a 7-7 tie by scoring 28 points in the second quarter. The Green Terror (0-2) outscored Rowan, 21-14, in the second half, but the rally fell short. Eric Grinwis completed 15 of 27 passes for 240 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions.

Lebanon Valley 45, Stevenson 38: The host Mustangs (1-1, 0-1 Mid Atlantic Conference) took a 24-21 lead in the first half, but the Flying Dutchmen (1-1, 1-0) went on a 17-0 run in the third quarter to pull away. Stevenson was led by Elijah Marquez, who had 17 rushes for 67 yards and three touchdowns; Nyaire Wilson, who completed 17 of 31 passes for 323 yards and two scores; and Pat Gorman, who had five receptions for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Stevenson travels to FDU-Florham on Saturday at noon.