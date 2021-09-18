Johns Hopkins rolls to record-setting 77-0 win over Juniata; Morgan State falls to Sacred Heart, 21-7 | COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Johns Hopkins 77, Juniata 0: The visiting Blue Jays (3-0, 2-0 Centennial Conference) set a school record with 738 yards of total offense and shut out the Eagles (0-3, 0-2). Hopkins took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and scored 21 points in each of the following three quarters. Blue Jays quarterback Ryan Stevens completed 24 of 36 passes for 358 yards and three touchdowns. The 77 points are the most for Johns Hopkins since an 83-point outburst at Gettysburg in 2011. Harrison Wellmann, Quinn Revere and Ryan Hubley also became the first trio of Blue Jays to top 100 yards receiving in the same game.