Towson football falls to Elon, 37-14; Bowie State claims third straight CIAA title | ROUNDUP

Elon scored in each quarter to hand host Towson football a 37-14 loss on Saturday.
The loss was the second consecutive for the Tigers (4-6, 3-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Elon (5-5, 4-3) scored 10 points in each of the first three quarters.
Towson quarterback Vincent Amendola completed a touchdown pass and rushed for another. He went 10-for-24 for 89 yards and had seven carries for 52 yards. The Tigers travel to James Madison on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Albany 41, Morgan State 14: The host Great Danes (2-8) built a 34-0 lead at halftime and cruised past the Bears (1-9). Romello Kimbrough had two rushing touchdowns — a 17-yard run in the third quarter and a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter — for Morgan State, which hosts Georgetown on Saturday at noon.
Division II
Bowie State 17, Fayetteville State 7: The Bulldogs (10-1) claimed their third straight Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association title with a victory over the Broncos (8-2) in Salem, Virginia. Ja’rome Johnson threw two touchdown passes in the first quarter to Victor Olayinka and Quron Winder (Poly).
Calil Wilkins was named the CIAA Most Valuable Player after rushing for 163 yards on 25 carries, surpassing the 1,000-yard mark this season.
Bowie State (10-1) will await Sunday’s 5 p.m. NCAA Selection Show to see where the Bulldogs will play their opening round game in the Division II tournament.
Frostburg State 56, West Liberty 3: Graham Walker threw seven touchdown passes, including three in a row to Malik Morris (Dunbar), and the host Bobcats (10-1, 9-1) beat the Hilltoppers (4-7, 4-6) to claim a share of the Mountain East Conference title Thursday. Walker went 22-for-27 for 395 yards and had one interception, while Morris had eight receptions for 216 yards. Frostburg State and Notre Dame College are co-champions, a first in league history.
Division III
Johns Hopkins 48, McDaniel 7: The visiting Blue Jays (9-1, 8-1 Centennial Conference) opened with a 48-0 run and routed the Green Terror (2-8, 2-7). Ryan Stevens threw three touchdown passes, Harrison Wellman had two touchdown catches and threw a touchdown pass and defensive back Macauley Kilbane had a 49-yard interception return for a touchdown for Hopkins. Muhlenberg won 55-0 over Moravian, so the Blue Jays and Mules share the regular-season conference championship.
Salisbury 38, William Paterson 7: Shamar Gray had two touchdown runs to lead the host Sea Gulls (8-1, 6-0 New Jersey Athletic Conference) over the Pioneers (4-6, 2-4). The victory secured the regular-season conference championship title for Salisbury.
Stevenson 52, Fairleigh Dickinson-Florham 33: The visiting Mustangs (5-5, 5-3 Middle Atlantic Conference) opened with a 14-0 run and never trailed in a win over the Devils (6-4, 5-3). Ryan Sedgwick (Arundel) completed 22 of 32 passes for 333 yards and four touchdowns and Steve Smothers (Franklin) made nine receptions for 151 yards and two touchdowns for Stevenson.