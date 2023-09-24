College football roundup: Morgan State falls to Albany in 2OT; Towson’s rally comes up short

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here is a roundup of the local college football games played on Saturday, Sept. 23:

Division I

Albany 23, Morgan State 17, 2OT: Beckett Leary (Reservoir) made a 23-yard field goal with 25 seconds left in regulation to force overtime, but the host Bears (1-3) fell to the Great Danes (2-2) in double OT. The teams traded points in the first overtime before quarterback Reese Poffenbarger (10-for-23 for 142 yards, 2 TDs and 1 INT) rushed for a 7-yard touchdown in the second overtime to give Albany the win. Dominique Anthony went 18-for-39 for 147 yards and a touchdown for Morgan State, which plays at Yale on Saturday at noon.

Norfolk State 21, Towson 14: The visiting Spartans (2-2) broke a 7-7 tie with a 14-0 run in the third quarter and beat the Tigers (1-3). Towson’s late rally came up short. Nathan Kent (Liberty) had 10 rushes for 42 yards and a touchdown and Devin Matthews had eight carries for 19 yards and a score for the Tigers. Towson travels to New Hampshire on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Division II

Bowie State 10, St. Augustine’s 7: The host Bulldogs (3-1, 1-0 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) built a 10-0 lead in the first half and held off a late rally by the Falcons (0-4, 0-2). Justin Zavala made a 42-yard field goal with 11:37 left in the first quarter for a 3-0 Bowie State lead. Amir Jenkins (Calvert Hall) threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to James McNeill III and Zavala made the extra point attempt for a 10-0 Bulldogs lead with 13:07 left in the first half.

St. Augustine’s put together a three-play, 80-yard touchdown drive with 6:05 left in the game. Bowie State had twice as many first downs as the Falcons (16-8) and rushed for 160 yards to the Falcons’ 96. The Bulldogs will travel to Livingstone College on Saturday.

Division III

Widener at Stevenson, ppd.: Inclement weather forced a schedule change. The game between the Pride (3-0, 2-0 Middle Atlantic Conference) and the host Mustangs (2-1, 1-1) was moved from Saturday at 1 p.m. to Sunday at 12:30 p.m. Stevenson is coming off a 24-21 victory over FDU-Florham on Sept. 16 and Widener beat Alvernia, 57-7, on Sept. 16 to extend its winning streak to three games.