QB Ryan Stevens’ 5 TD passes lead Johns Hopkins to 53-18 win over Stevenson in season opener | ROUNDUP

Quarterback Ryan Stevens threw five touchdown passes to lead visiting Johns Hopkins to a 53-18 victory over Stevenson in the Division III season opener for both teams Saturday.
Stevens completed 31 of 46 passes for 483 yards and one interception. Stevens’ first touchdown pass was to Quinn Revere for 7 yards to give the Blue Jays a 6-0 lead with 5:45 left in the first quarter. He completed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Harrison Wellmann with 1:44 left in the first quarter for a 13-0 lead.
Stevens’ 483 passing yards are the most ever in a season opener for a Johns Hopkins quarterback and the third-highest single-game total in school history. His five TD passes are the most in an opener by a Blue Jays QB since Jon Germano had five at Randolph-Macon in 2015.
It had been more than 650 days since the Blue Jays last played a game after sitting out all of 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Blue Jays defense held the Mustangs scoreless in the first and third quarters. Quarterback Ryan Sedgwick (Arundel) threw for 382 yards and two scores and two interceptions and Steven Smothers had 10 receptions for 139 yards.
Hopkins will host Ursinus on Saturday at 1 p.m. and Stevenson will travel to RPI at noon.
Delaware State 32, Bowie State 24
The Hornets (1-0) of the Football Championship Subdivision opened with a 19-0 run and hung on to beat the visiting Division II Bulldogs (0-1). Bowie State’s first points came on a 36-yard field goal by Alen Omerhodzic with 3:13 left in the first half.
Bowie State, which went 11-1 and won the CIAA championship in 2019 before sitting out all of 2020 because of the pandemic, scored two touchdowns in the third quarter on a 23-yard reception by Kwincy Hall and a blocked field goal return by Demetri Morsell. The Bulldogs’ final touchdown came on a 39-yard reception by Victor Olayinka with 3:03 left in the game.
Catholic 40, McDaniel 7
The visiting Green Terror (0-1) took a 7-0 lead before giving up 40 straight points to the Cardinals (1-0) in the Division III opener for both teams. Kevin Sheckells (St. Mary’s) completed a 19-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Sessoms (Lansdowne) with 13:34 left in the first quarter for a McDaniel lead.
The Green Terror host Juniata on Saturday at 2 p.m.