QB Ryan Stevens’ 5 TD passes lead Johns Hopkins to 53-18 win over Stevenson in season opener | ROUNDUP

Bowie State, which went 11-1 and won the CIAA championship in 2019 before sitting out all of 2020 because of the pandemic, scored two touchdowns in the third quarter on a 23-yard reception by Kwincy Hall and a blocked field goal return by Demetri Morsell. The Bulldogs’ final touchdown came on a 39-yard reception by Victor Olayinka with 3:03 left in the game.