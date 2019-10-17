4. Washington (5-2, 2-2): The Huskies have been the poster child for the Pac-12’s unpredictable nature. Sometimes, they look unstoppable, as they did in wins over Hawaii, BYU, USC and Arizona. Other times, they can’t get out of their own way, failing to score more than 20 points in losses to California and Stanford. Quarterback Jacob Eason has drawn NFL attention for his 6-foot-6, 227-pound frame and big arm, and he often looks the part of someone who could start on Sundays. But he’s underperformed in conference play, throwing just three touchdown passes and two interceptions in four games. Chris Petersen is among the nation’s best coaches, and he’ll have to do some of his best work yet to get this team into the Pac-12 title game.