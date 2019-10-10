On its face, this game looks like a mismatch. Penn State has one of the nation’s most potent offenses, averaging 500 yards and 47 points per game. Iowa, on the other hand, has the nation’s 81st-ranked scoring offense and was just held to three points in a loss to Michigan. So why such a small spread? For starters, Kinnick Stadium is a tough place to play, and even more so at night. In 2017, the last time they played at Iowa, the No. 4 Nittany Lions needed to score a touchdown on the game’s final play to survive. Though Penn State has won the past five meetings in this series, few Nittany Lions fans can forget Penn State’s three straight losses to Iowa when ranked No. 3, No. 5 and No. 22, respectively, from 2008 to 2010. If the Nittany Lions’ dream season is going to be derailed, this would be an all-too-familiar setting.