Should any of the nation’s top teams be on upset alert? Most intriguing college football questions for Week 5

Towson might play in the FCS, but the Tigers are one of the best teams at that level. Despite losing to Villanova last weekend, Towson is ranked No. 5 in Bill Connelly’s beta FCS SP+ rankings, a tempo- and opponent-adjusted efficiency rating. Tom Flacco, the brother of former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, is among the best quarterbacks in the FCS and is generating some interest from pro scouts, but he’s never faced a defense as good as Florida’s, let alone played in an environment as hostile as The Swamp. Towson might be able to cobble together a few points, but hanging with an SEC power — even one playing its backup quarterback — is too much to ask.