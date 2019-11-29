No. 7 Oklahoma, No. 9 Baylor and No. 6 Utah are still in the playoff race. Will one of them drop out this weekend? The Sooners appear the most vulnerable, facing No. 21 Oklahoma State on the road after eking out three close victories in a row. The team that almost knocked them out for good, Baylor, should have no problem beating Kansas, but the Jayhawks, even at 3-8, are much improved under Les Miles. Utah, meanwhile, has been dominant lately, and there’s no reason to believe it will let its foot off the gas as it tries to make a statement to the playoff committee. But nobody thought Arizona State would beat Oregon, either.