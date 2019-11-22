The Nittany Lions have been less than stellar over the past two weeks, falling to Minnesota on the road and beating Indiana (though a much-improved, seven-win Indiana) by just a touchdown at home. Meanwhile, the Buckeyes routed yet another opponent, trouncing Rutgers, 56-21, to become just the second team in the past 100 years to win its first 10 games by at least 24 points. So it’s easy to see why most of the money is on Ohio State.