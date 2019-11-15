Is No. 15 Michigan a serious threat to end Ohio State’s perfect season? There’s still three weeks to go before we figure that out, but the Wolverines can take another step toward salvaging what was thought to be a lost season Saturday by beating a reeling Michigan State team coming off a deflating loss to Illinois. For all the hand-wringing over Jim Harbaugh’s inability to compete in the Big Ten East, Michigan has a chance to be 9-2 heading into that game against Ohio State in Ann Arbor. Ruining the Buckeyes’ season and perhaps jumping into a New Year’s Six bowl game at 10-2 would be a nice way for Harbaugh and Co. to head into the offseason.