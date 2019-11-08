Is this a lost season for Texas, or a sign of trouble for Tom Herman? The Longhorns have already lost three games and have just a 3.2% chance of winning the Big 12. A season that began with such promise, following Sam Ehlinger’s brash “We’re baaaaack” declaration at the end of last season’s Sugar Bowl win over Georgia, looks like it’s headed for at least four losses and a mid-tier bowl game. Texas still has a chance to beat No. 16 Kansas State this weekend and knock off a potentially undefeated Baylor team in three weeks to take some momentum into the offseason, but we’ve already seen that backfire. Herman has clearly made the Longhorns better, but they might not become the national title contenders many thought they could be under his leadership.