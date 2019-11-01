Saturday’s game not only has major implications for the AAC, but the Group of 5 at large. Both of these programs are set up to become perennial contenders on par with UCF and Boise State, especially if they can recruit well in the talent-rich areas they reside. It won’t be surprising if, in a few years, we regard SMU and Memphis as among the best G5 programs in the country. Saturday could be the start of an intriguing rivalry.