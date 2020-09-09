Most intriguing Week 1 college football questions: How prepared will teams be for actual games?

Suddenly, improbably, football is here.
For months, the college football season hung in the balance as conferences wrestled with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The Big Ten and Pac-12 decided to postpone fall sports until the spring, but the Atlantic Coast Conference, Southeastern Conference and Big 12 chose to push on, along will all but two other Football Bowl Subdivision conferences.
Star players decided to opt out to prepare for the NFL draft. Programs prohibited fans from attending games, or restricted attendance. Coaches and assistants directed practices in masks while players practiced physical distancing on the sidelines.
From altered schedules to how the games look, feel and sound, nothing about this season will be normal.
Here are the most intriguing questions heading into Week 1:
How prepared will teams be to play games that count?
Perhaps the most revealing thing about the first FBS vs. FBS game of the season Monday night was how much better prepared BYU looked than Navy in its dominant 55-3 victory in Annapolis.
It was the Midshipmen’s worst loss since 2001, and coach Ken Niumatalolo blamed himself after the game for his decision to not practice live tackling in preparation for the season.
“I erred on the side of trying to keep our guys safe and clearly that was a bad decision,” he said.
Niumatalolo won’t be the only coach who chooses to be cautious. The coronavirus pandemic has already forced two Power 5 conferences and most of the FCS to postpone their fall sports seasons. An outbreak for one team could derail an entire league. The long-term effects of the virus are still unknown.
Teams that have committed to keeping a normal practice schedule will have a huge advantage over those that have altered their routines to limit the potential spread of the virus. It was clear from the opening possession Monday night that Navy’s new starting quarterback Dalen Morris hasn’t had enough time to feel comfortable leading the triple-option offense. The offensive line wasn’t ready for the raw strength of BYU’s defensive line. Navy’s defense couldn’t stop the run.
“In football, you have to be pad ready. They were, and we weren’t,” Niumatalolo said. “I chose to block bags and tackle doughnuts.”
Will the difference in practice time between teams narrow the playing field or help the talent-rich programs separate even further from the pack? Thursday night’s game will be an interesting test. Miami is expected to compete for an ACC title this season with star transfer quarterback D’Eriq King, but the Hurricanes face a UAB team that already had a chance to shake off some rust in a 45-35 win over Central Arkansas last week.
Iowa State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Oklahoma, Clemson, Texas and Louisville — teams that have a realistic chance of winning their respective conferences — play this Saturday, and all are expected to win handily. Week 1 is a time to shake off the cobwebs, but especially so this season. It’ll be clear early on which coaches were able to safely navigate the pandemic and get their teams ready to play.
Expect to see some sloppy football this weekend. It could even result in a few surprises.
Can Spencer Rattler continue Lincoln Riley’s quarterback hot streak?
Riley’s past three starting quarterbacks — Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts — have reached the College Football Playoff, been named Heisman Trophy finalists and been selected in the top two rounds of the NFL draft. No pressure.
Rattler is next in line. The former five-star prospect will make his first start Saturday against Missouri State, but unless you’re willing to pay $54.99 to watch, you won’t get to see him play.
While there won’t be much to learn from a blowout victory, it’ll be a big step for Rattler as he looks to keep the Sooners in playoff contention. Along with Georgia’s JT Daniels, Alabama’s Mac Jones and LSU’s Myles Brennan, he might be the most important new starting quarterback in the FBS this season.
Oklahoma ranked No. 8 in ESPN’s preseason S&P rankings, which take into account returning production, recent recruiting and recent history. The offense is expected to be among the nation’s best. Rattler will have to be as good as advertised for the Sooners to win the Big 12 and compete for a national title.
Is Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy a potential NFL first-round pick?
Purdy has flown under the radar the past two seasons because he doesn’t play for a blue-blood program, but he has a chance to prove he belongs in the same tier as Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, Ohio State’s Justin Fields and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance when it comes to quarterback prospects.
Along with Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall draft pick Joe Burrow, Purdy was one of two FBS quarterbacks with over 3,900 passing yards, at least 35 touchdowns and less than 10 interceptions in 2019. He was one of just four players in FBS (Fields, Hurts, Lawrence) with at least 27 passing touchdowns and eight rushing touchdowns.
He ranks 15th in Pro Football Focus' initial 2021 NFL draft big board, having earned passing grades of 88.0 and 82.2 as a freshman and sophomore, respectively.
Iowa State has a tricky test Saturday against Louisiana, which is expected to compete for the Sun Belt title after an 11-win season. If Purdy picks up where he left off in 2019, the Cyclones are a threat to knock off Oklahoma and Texas and win the Big 12.
THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE
Thursday, Sept. 10
UAB at Miami
Friday, Sept. 11
SMU at TCU
Saturday, Sept. 12
E. Kentucky at West Virginia
Syracuse at North Carolina
Charlotte at Appalachian St.
Louisiana Tech at Baylor
Louisiana-Lafayette at Iowa St.
The Citadel at South Florida
UTEP at Texas
Louisiana-Monroe at Army
Duke at Notre Dame
Georgia Tech at Florida St.
Arkansas St. at Kansas St.
Campbell at Georgia Southern
UTSA at Texas State
Austin Peay at Pittsburgh
Missouri St. at Oklahoma
Clemson at Wake Forest
Tulsa at Oklahoma St.
Tulane at South Alabama
W. Kentucky at Louisville
Houston Baptist at Texas Tech
Coastal Carolina at Kansas