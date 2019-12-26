Hurts finished second in Heisman Trophy voting to LSU’s Joe Burrow after scoring 50 touchdowns (32 passing, 18 rushing), and was only the third FBS player to record at least 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards by the 11th game of the season. He has one of the nation’s best receivers at his disposal in CeeDee Lamb, who ranks third in the country with 14 touchdown catches.