Can Central Michigan complete a dramatic turnaround? From one coaching reclamation project to another. Jim McElwain went 22-12 at Florida, but that didn’t meet expectations in Gainesville. He landed at Central Michigan, and has the Chippewas 8-4 and in the MAC championship game for the first time since 2009 after they went 1-11 in 2018. He was named MAC Coach of the Year, becoming the first CMU coach to receive the award in 25 years. McElwain’s name has also popped up in coaching searches, so this could be CMU’s one chance to capitalize under his tenure.