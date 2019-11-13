In the latest rankings, the conference has five ranked teams, tied for the second most among the Power 5 with the SEC and just one fewer than the Big Ten. That includes three 6-3 teams in No. 19 Texas, No. 22 Oklahoma State and No. 24 Kansas State. Baylor beat the Cowboys and Wildcats, who weren’t ranked at the time but are now considered among the nation’s 25 best in the committee's eyes. Shouldn’t it get more credit for those wins?