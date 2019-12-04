Playoff committee chair Rob Mullens said the debate between Utah and Oklahoma for No. 5 was the “most-rigorous” discussion this week, and it’s easy to see why. Oklahoma has more impressive wins than Utah, which hasn’t beaten an opponent currently ranked in the Top 25, but the Utes have been more consistent, winning by an average score of 36-11. (Baylor, meanwhile, while looking vulnerable at times, has only lost to Oklahoma and can avenge that defeat this weekend in the Big 12 title game.)