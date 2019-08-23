10ish teams outside the top 10 that can actually make the College Football Playoff

Will Scott Frost really go from 4-8 to a playoff berth in his second season at his alma mater? Unlikely. But could it happen? Yes, and here’s why: Adrian Martinez. Before his freshman season ended prematurely with a knee injury, Martinez was an explosive dual threat, throwing 17 touchdown passes and rushing for another eight while completing 64.6% of his passes and averaging a school-record 295.1 yards per game. He deserves to be on every Heisman Trophy short list. Even if the Cornhuskers lose their toughest game, at home against Ohio State in Week 5, they can still win the West and avenge their loss to the Buckeyes or a different East champ in the Big Ten title game. And need we remind you that Frost has done this before? After going 6-7 his first year at UCF, he led the Knights to a 13-0 season and a “national championship.” At least that’s what the school declared, anyway.