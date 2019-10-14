There was a good chance a Georgia team that finished the regular season undefeated but fell in the SEC title game would still make the playoff, the way it did in 2017. That margin for error vanished with Saturday’s loss to the Gamecocks. For the Bulldogs to still get to where they think they should be, anything short of an SEC championship would be a failure. Those are big stakes for Smart’s team, and given what we’ve seen so far, they might not be able to handle the pressure.