There’s no question coach Kirby Smart has revitalized the program, turning Georgia into one of the most consistent winners in the country with some of the nation’s most talented recruiting classes. But averaging just 4.2 yards per play against a defense that had trouble stopping Vanderbilt, Ole Miss and Arkansas at times this season is inexcusable. Yes, Jake Fromm got hurt, and he was without his top receiver Lawrence Cager for the game and his favorite target George Pickens for a half, but going 3-for-13 on third down points to the lack of creativity and execution on offense.