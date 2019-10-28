Burrow wasn’t his best Saturday, but that’s compared with his own high standards. Against a fearsome Auburn defensive front that was in his face most of the game, he still completed 76% of his passes for 321 yards and a touchdown. He made plays with his legs, too, rushing for a crucial touchdown on a QB draw in the fourth quarter and often scrambled to avoid pressure and pick up first downs. He even bounced right back up after taking a huge hit along the sideline on a first-down run early in the game, much to the delight of his teammates. Once again, he was unfazed by a strong, hard-hitting SEC defense, and the Tigers are still undefeated as a result.