Of course, with the way Michigan and Michigan State have struggled, there’s a pretty good chance it’s the Buckeyes or Nittany Lions representing the East in the conference title game even if they each slip up before their big meeting. But assuming either team will waltz to a win in Indianapolis, the way Ohio State did against Northwestern last year, is disrespectful to the possible West champ, which could be a motivated Wisconsin team hungry for revenge or a rising (and perhaps undefeated) Minnesota team looking for a statement victory.