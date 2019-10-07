The reality for Michigan is that it will need to win more games the way it did Saturday to have any hope of competing for a Big Ten title. At this point, expecting first-year offensive coordinator Josh Gattis to turn the Wolverines into a team that can keep up with high-scoring opponents like Notre Dame, Penn State and Ohio State is foolish, especially with the way Patterson is playing (14-for-26 for 147 yards and an interception vs. Iowa). Unless Jim Harbaugh makes the switch to Dylan McCaffrey or Joe Milton at quarterback, Michigan’s ceiling on offense is average at best, and that won’t be enough to win the Big Ten.