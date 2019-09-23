College football overreaction index, Week 4: Time to panic at Michigan?; a new Group of 5 contender emerges

It’s easy to pile on when Michigan is down. But just look at Harbaugh has done in his career, both in college and the NFL, and how quickly he turned things around with the Wolverines. He certainly isn’t slipping on the recruiting trail, having pulled in a top-10 recruiting class in 2019 with another likely on the way in 2020. He’s been able to develop that talent, too, as Michigan just had five players picked in the NFL draft, including two in the first 12 selections.