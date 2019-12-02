It’s not that Michigan isn’t a good program under Harbaugh. The Wolverines won 10 games in three of his first four seasons, and can get to 10 again this year with a bowl victory. Harbaugh has gone 47-17 in five seasons after Michigan finished 46-42 in the seven before his arrival. But it’s clear that Michigan has been unable to take the next step from contender to champion — even in its own division. This will be the fourth year that Harbaugh will finish third or worse in the Big Ten East.