With three sacks in a 28-17 win over Penn State in his first game back from a two-game suspension, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young set the school single-season record with 16 ½ (in just nine games) and reminded everyone why he might be the most impactful player in the sport. And his quarterback, Justin Fields, had just another day at the office with two touchdown passes, 68 rushing yards and a handful of back-breaking third- and fourth-down conversions. He has 33 TD passes to just one interception, and is on pace to have one of the 10 most efficient passing seasons since 1956. You could even argue for running back J.K. Dobbins (36 carries, 157 yards, 2 TDs against Penn State), who is fourth in yards per carry (6.6) among 1,000-yard rushers this season.