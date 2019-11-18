It’s precisely because football is so dangerous and freak injuries do occur that Saban and Alabama should have been doing all they could to keep their star quarterback off the field. An easy win was a chance to give Tagovailoa some much-needed rest, not push the envelope. With Mississippi State and Western Carolina on the schedule before the Iron Bowl against Auburn, he could have had two extra weeks off. This is Alabama, after all. If any program could afford to rest its star player and still win comfortably, it’s Saban’s.