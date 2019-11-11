With a new contract extension, P.J. Fleck is here to stay, which means Minnesota might not be going away anytime soon in the Big Ten West. At hand this season is a chance to reach the school’s first Big Ten championship game and perhaps go undefeated and grab a spot in the College Football Playoff. To do that, Minnesota needs to win out against Iowa (6-3), Northwestern (1-8) and Wisconsin (7-2) and beat the Big Ten East champ — likely Ohio State, but possibly Penn State in a rematch. Given how the Gophers played Saturday, it doesn’t seem all that impossible.