USC vs. Alabama, Sept. 5 in Arlington, Texas: Clay Helton will be back on the sideline for the Trojans, and his reward is preparing to face a Crimson Tide program determined to put a disappointing season behind it. These blue bloods have only met eight times and just once since 1985, with Alabama earning a 52-6 win in the 2016 season opener in Arlington, Texas. This is also an intriguing quarterback matchup, with Mac Jones aiming to fill Tua Tagovailoa’s big shoes and Kedon Slovis looking to build off a promising freshman season.