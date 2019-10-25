Where does Temple fit in the AAC hierarchy? UCF might have two losses, but the Knights are still among the elite in the Group of 5. Temple is trying to get to that level, and it has stayed relevant even after losing two coaches (Matt Rhule and Geoff Collins) to Power 5 programs. The Owls would certainly like more stability at head coach, but they’ve proven they can recruit well and consistently reach bowl games — unthinkable just six years ago. A game against UCF will be an interesting measuring stick.