The “People’s Heisman” deserves to go out with a bang. Since the former wide receiver became the starting quarterback Oct. 12 against Arkansas, he’s averaged 162.3 rushing yards per game and was held under 100 (just barely, at 99) just once during that seven-game span. This will be Bud Foster’s final game as defensive coordinator at Virginia Tech, and if there’s any team that can slow Bowden, it’s the Hokies. But you can’t stop Bowden. You can only hope to contain him.