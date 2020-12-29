College football bowl games ranked: Can’t-miss matchups, best storylines and more

Cincinnati didn’t get the playoff invite some thought might be possible, but at least they have an opportunity to prove themselves against a blue blood. Since USC transfer JT Daniels took over at quarterback, Georgia’s offense has been playing at an elite level. How will it fare against a Bearcats defense that ranks second nationally in efficiency? For Cincinnati, quarterback Desmond Ridder and Co. are looking to cap a special season and prove the Group of Five is not to be ignored.