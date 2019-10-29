Georgia still has a strong defense and ranks sixth in the country in overall efficiency (in both FPI and SP+), but Kirby Smart’s in-game management continues to raise red flags. The Bulldogs were oh-so-close to a national title three years ago, and it seemed inevitable that Smart would eventually put Georgia back on top. But as conference rivals Alabama and LSU have embraced modern offenses, the Bulldogs seem stubbornly stuck in the run-first, ball-control days of old. Unless Smart and Co. make major changes after the bye week, a season that seemed destined for greatness is shaping up to be a major disappointment.