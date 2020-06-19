Previewing the 2020 college football season, from A to Z

Quarterbacks. Fields and Lawrence are the early Heisman Trophy favorites and are expected to be among the top picks in next year’s draft. But there’s one quarterback you might not have heard of who could end up being the first player off the board next April. North Dakota State’s Trey Lance has only played one full season as a starter, but he threw 28 touchdowns with zero interceptions and rushed for 1,100 yards and 14 scores in 2019 to lead the Bison to an FCS national title. It’s still early in the evaluation period, but NFL Network analyst and former scout Daniel Jeremiah has Lance as his highest-graded quarterback in the 2021 class. Texas’ Sam Ehlinger and Notre Dame’s Ian Book are veterans who can lead their teams to a title. Auburn’s Bo Nix and Texas A&M’s Kellon Mond have the potential to take a Burrow-esque leap. North Carolina’s Sam Howell returns after a stellar freshman season. Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan is back after leading the Gophers to a record 11 wins. In the Group of 5, UCF’s Dillon Gabriel and Kent State’s Dustin Crum should also be among the nation’s best. Along with Oklahoma’s Rattler, there are several intriguing young players who have yet to show what they can do, too.