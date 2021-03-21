Towson LB ‘Chiz’ Umunakwe missing since Monday; football program, others seek help finding him

Members of the Towson football program and local authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a player who has been missing for six days.
Chizurum “Benedict” Umunakwe, a 22-year-old junior linebacker from The Bronx, New York, was last seen on Monday, March 15, about 10 a.m. in a car wearing his No. 21 jersey. He was driving a blue Hyundai Sonata with a New York license plate reading JJZ5811.
A teammate, redshirt junior linebacker Nygil Johnson, posted via Twitter that Umunakwe’s vehicle was spotted in Wilson, North Carolina.
Baltimore County police said Umunakwe “may be in emotional distress.”
Other teammates and coaches have flooded social media with pleas to help find Umunakwe, who is known as “Chiz.”
Programs that compete with the Tigers in the Colonial Athletic Association have also joined in the search.
And even Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has used his considerable influence to ask for assistance.
The pleas on Twitter sparked the widespread use of the hashtag “FindChiz.”
In 2018, the 6-foot-1, 225-pound Umunakwe was one of only two true freshmen to play in all 12 games for Towson, serving on special teams. He finished that season with six tackles.
The following year, Umunakwe totaled 37 tackles and 3 ½ tackles for loss as a reserve middle linebacker and special teams player. He established a career-high eight tackles, including five solo stops and one for loss, in the Tigers’ 27-10 loss at James Madison on Oct. 26.
Towson did not play in 2020 after the fall season was suspended by the coronavirus pandemic. The school then opted out of the 2021 spring season citing the risk of long-term injuries as a reason.
Latest College Football
Tigers coach Rob Ambrose declined to comment. A university spokesman did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.