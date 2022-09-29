Quarterback controversy at Morgan State? Carson Baker and Duce Taylor don’t think so: ‘We’re tight-knit.’

There’s no quarterback controversy for the Morgan State football team. Carson Baker and Duce Taylor are making sure of that.

Coach Damon Wilson ended any speculation on Monday when he announced that Baker, who has started each of the first three games, would make it four in a row when the Bears (1-2) welcome Virginia-Lynchburg (0-3) to Hughes Stadium in Baltimore at noon Saturday. In doing so, Wilson elected to keep Taylor, who orchestrated Morgan State’s 24-9 victory over Sacred Heart on Sept. 17, on the sideline.

For their parts, Baker, 22, and Taylor, 20, dispelled any notion of acrimony in the aftermath of Wilson’s decision.

“Me and Duce have been good ever since I got here,” said Baker, a graduate transfer from Western Kentucky. “The whole quarterback room has been welcoming in general. We’re tight-knit. We help each other out. There’s no animosity between any of us, and that’s the way we have to be.”

Morgan State football coach Damon Wilson announced Monday that graduate student Carson Baker, above, will start at quarterback over sophomore Duce Taylor on Saturday against Virginia-Lynchburg. Baker and Taylor are supportive of each other and pledge to help one another while competing to be the starting quarterback for the Bears. (Chris Thompkins)

Said Taylor, a sophomore: “We’re both competitors, but once we hit the field as a team, that competition goes out the window. We want to win as a team. This is bigger than us. Once we hit that field, we want to do what we do.”

Wilson said he won’t pay much attention to critics questioning his decision to go with Baker over Taylor.

“At the end of the day, they can ask the question, but I’m the head coach making the decisions, and I feel very comfortable with either one of those guys being the starter for this program,” he said.

The seeds for a potential conflict were planted during Morgan State’s opening offensive series against the Pioneers. Baker completed a 29-yard pass to sophomore running back Daymond Hamler to Sacred Heart’s 7-yard line but absorbed a huge hit from a defender shortly after releasing the ball.

Baker remained in the game for the rest of the first quarter, but after taking another hit on the first play of the second quarter, he was replaced by Taylor.

“My shoulder was pretty banged up,” Baker acknowledged.

In Baker’s absence, Taylor converted a third-and-1 from the Pioneers’ 15 with a 3-yard keeper. On the next play, he connected with graduate student wide receiver Avery Jones (John Carroll) on an out route for a 12-yard touchdown that gave the Bears a 10-0 lead.

Baker returned after that but needed to be replaced again in the third quarter. Taylor then directed the offense on two more scoring drives with running backs Alfonzo Graham (Dunbar) and Jabriel Johnson (McDonogh) finding the end zone to help Morgan State pull away.

Sophomore Duce Taylor completed 5 of 13 passes for 61 yards with one touchdown and one interception and rushed six times for 15 yards in Morgan State’s 24-9 victory over Sacred Heart on Sept. 17. He said his performance was both encouraging and educational. (Chris Thompkins)

Taylor completed five of 13 passes for 61 yards with one touchdown and one interception and rushed six times for 15 yards. He said his performance was both encouraging and educational.

“That gave me a taste of what I can do, and it gave me a taste of what I need to work on,” he said. “Even though I played well and we did get the win as a team, there was still stuff that I was missing. I missed a couple throws, I missed a couple reads. So it gave me that experience that Carson already has.”

Baker said he was proud to watch Taylor succeed.

“It was awesome,” he said. “Whatever the team needs to get the win, we got it done, and it was a good team win for us.”

Taylor credited Baker with helping him recognize gaps in Sacred Heart’s defense, especially when its pass rushers crashed the edges and left the flats open for passing plays. Wilson said he took note of the cooperation between Baker and Taylor.

“I think that was one thing that really helped us,” Wilson said. “When Carson came out of the game, in each series, he was relaying what he was seeing to Duce. And when Duce got an opportunity to play, he went out and didn’t have to experience it for himself. He went out and experienced it through Carson’s [advice], which was good. I think that’s what it takes to have a successful program.”

Baker said he was tutored by Ryan Agnew and Christian Chapman during his time at San Diego State and Bailey Zappe at Western Kentucky (now with the New England Patriots). He said he wants to share what he learned from them with Taylor, sophomore Malcolm Brown (Reservoir) and senior Roderick Walker.

“I’ve had the opportunity to play with a lot of great guys, and they’ve all been good to me,” Baker said. “So I’ve got to be the same to others.”

Taylor said he appreciates Baker’s openness.

“Carson just gives me information so that when I do get my opportunity, there’s no drop in the level of play,” he said. “So it’s like a brotherhood.”

Two days after the win, Wilson met with both Baker and Taylor and informed them that Baker would start against Virginia-Lynchburg after the team returned from its bye week.

Taylor took the news in stride.

“I’ve been playing football all my life. So you’re always going to want to hit the field,” he said. “But once you put your pride aside and you look at the bigger picture, I realize that it’s bigger than me. So I’m able to put that competitive focus out and look at it from that lens.”

Baker and Taylor have varied backgrounds. Baker grew up in San Diego, spent time at San Diego State and Western Kentucky, and is more of a pocket passer. Taylor hails from Indiana, has only known the Bears, and is a threat with his feet as well as his arm.

Despite their differences, the pair get along well. They are as likely to discuss stocks and future careers as well as reading zone defenses and finding hot routes.

Taylor still has at least two more years of eligibility after this season. So until then, he pledged to do what he could to help his teammates fare well.

“There’s a quote, ‘Sometimes it’s hard to see the frame when you’re in the picture,’” he said. “So when you’re on the field, you’re seeing stuff from a certain point of view. When you’re on the sideline, you can be more calm because you’re not in the fire, and you can see stuff that you can’t see when you’re in the fire. So if we’re not tight and we’re hating on one another and there’s animosity in the room, there’s no way we can win as a team. So in our quarterback room, we’ve got to be tight so that we can help one another.”

VIRGINIA-LYNCHBURG@MORGAN STATE

Saturday, noon

Radio: 88.9 FM