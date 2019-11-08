Six years after suffering a knee injury that nearly cost him his football career, Smith, 21, made his teammates look like seers as he finished the game with 200 yards and the lone score on nine receptions, becoming the first Tigers player to accumulate that many yards in a game since Christian Summers caught six balls for 232 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-28 win against Saint Francis (Pa.) on Sept. 10, 2016. In a span of 60 minutes, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound wide receiver nearly matched his season total of 288 yards, made his first trip to the end zone, and became the fourth player in the CAA to compile 200 receiving yards this season.