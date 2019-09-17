Former Ravens public-address announcer Bruce Cunningham to call Towson football games for FloFootball

Former Ravens public-address announcer Bruce Cunningham will call Towson football games on FloFootball.com, beginning Saturday night when the No. 5 Tigers host No. 18 Villanova at Johnny Unitas Stadium.
Cunningham, who stepped down after 20 years as the Ravens PA announcer on Aug. 20, will handle play-by-play duties for four Towson home games this season: vs. Villanova (Sept. 21), Albany (Oct. 12), Delaware (Nov. 2) and Elon (Nov. 23). In May, the Colonial Athletic Association announced a four-year partnership with FloSports to provide live and on-demand coverage for the league’s sports.
Cunningham, 61, currently serves as sports director and daily sports anchor for Fox 45, where he started working in 1991. He previously called radio play-by-play for the Baltimore Stallions of the Canadian Football League and Ravens games on the radio when the NFL returned to Baltimore in 1996.
“I am excited about the opportunity,” Cunningham said in a news release. “I love to do play-by-play, which I don’t get to do much anymore. This broadcast is a way to give the fans another way to see the Towson Tigers play and I couldn’t be happier about it. I am also excited about what Rob Ambrose is doing with the program.”
Former Towson wide receiver Gerrard Sheppard will provide color commentary alongside Cunningham. Sheppard, a McDonogh graduate who played on back-to-back CAA championships teams under Ambrose in 2011 and 2012 after transferring from Connecticut, caught 52 passes for 584 yards and five touchdowns as a Tiger. He then spent two years in the NFL on the Ravens (2013) and Green Bay Packers (2014) practice squads. He played for the CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2016) and earlier this year was a member of the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football.
“Once a Tiger, always a Tiger. It feels surreal to be able to return to Johnny Unitas Stadium to watch the Towson Tigers perform and bring my knowledge of the game to the broadcast,” Sheppard said. “I have known Rob Ambrose since 2008 when he recruited me to play at UConn. I really trust him as a coach and a person. I have a lot of good memories on and off the field from my time at Towson. We built a different culture that is still going on today.”
