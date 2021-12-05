Bowie State football falls to Valdosta State, 41-17, in NCAA Division II quarterfinals

The No. 5 Blazers (11-1) took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and used four scoring drives that spanned both halves to take a 38-10 lead with 4:15 left in the third quarter. The No. 10 Bulldogs (12-2) scored 10 points in the second quarter and seven points in the fourth quarter in their first appearance in an NCAA Division II quarterfinal.