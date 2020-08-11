What they’re saying about the Big Ten’s decision to postpone fall sports

USA Today’s Dan Wolken: “It is incredibly absurd, and yet perfectly appropriate for the way the COVID-19 pandemic has played out in America, that the fate of the entire college football season could really come down to believing one set of medical experts over another. University presidents in the Big Ten and the Pac-12 saw the trends, the data and the risks to young athletes of trying to play a season this fall and decided to fold up the tents Tuesday at least until the spring, following earlier decisions by the Mid American Conference and the Mountain West. Meanwhile, university presidents in the SEC, ACC and perhaps the Big 12 have looked at their own set of material from the experts and determined it’s worth pressing forward until something changes their mind. If that doesn’t symbolize the American conundrum at this delicate and polarized moment in history, I don’t know what does. And like everything else that has happened since March, we all deserve better.”