College football 2020 season preview: Big Ten players, teams and trends to watch

Fields has his work cut out for himself to improve on a season in which he was a Heisman Trophy finalist and one of the most efficient quarterbacks in college football history, but that was just his first full season. Imagine what he can do with some experience. He loses three of his top five wide receivers in K.J. Hill, Binjimen Victor and Austin Mack, as well as leading rusher J.K. Dobbins, but Chris Olave might be one of the nation’s best wideouts and the Buckeyes always reload with a top-five recruiting class. If Fields is anywhere close to what he was in 2019, he’ll be a top-five pick in next year’s draft.