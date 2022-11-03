Dunbar grad Alfonzo Graham thriving in return to Baltimore with Morgan State football: ‘Me coming back was a blessing’

Alfonzo Graham was born and raised in Baltimore. But after graduating from Dunbar in 2018, he went the junior college route, enrolling at schools in Arizona, California and Kansas before returning to Baltimore to join the Morgan State football program.

“I never thought I was coming back,” he admitted. “But me coming back was a blessing.”

The same can be said for the Bears. This season, Graham, a 5-foot-9, 170-pound running back, leads the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in rushing yards (789) and ranks second in touchdown runs (seven).

In his last start, Graham had 123 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries in Saturday’s 41-14 rout of previous MEAC leader South Carolina State. Morgan State coach Damon Wilson called Graham “a special talent” who is continuing to be mentored by running backs coach David Fant Jr. and offensive coordinator B.T. Sherman.

Should’ve listened when I told you I wasn’t regular 🗣️ #2️⃣GoCrazy pic.twitter.com/oqAyJMm3PL — AL (@Alfonzograham2) October 30, 2022

“He has a lot of natural athletic ability, and now we’re getting him to understand defensive fronts and reads and coverages and all of that good stuff, and I think that’s helping him develop more of his game,” Wilson said. “He’s a guy that can catch out of the backfield, he’s tough as nails, and we all know that he’s fast. But now he’s educating himself and improving his football IQ, and I think that’s what we were seeing on Saturday.”

Graham’s journey to this stage reads like a bus route with a variety of stops. After spending his freshman and sophomore years at Franklin in Reisterstown, he transferred to Reginald F. Lewis in Baltimore where as a junior in 2016, he helped the Falcons enjoy their best season in school history.

The following year, Graham contributed to the Poets capturing the Baltimore City Division I title for the first time since 2014 and the school’s 10th Class 1A state championship. Despite a dual ability to play running back and defensive back, he was not recruited.

After stops at three different junior colleges, Baltimore’s Alfonzo Graham returned to his birthplace and leads all Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference players in rushing and ranks second in touchdown runs. (Chris Thompkins)

So Graham went to a series of junior colleges. He spent the 2018 season at Arizona Western College in Yuma, spring of 2019 at Independence Community College in Kansas, and fall of 2019 at Fullerton College in California.

Graham’s arrival at Independence occurred just a few weeks after that team’s 2018 campaign had been filmed for the fourth season of Netflix’s “Last Chance U,” and he roomed with wide receiver Markiese King, who was one of several players profiled by the docuseries. (“He had a lot of setbacks, but that guy always kept coming back and kept going,” Graham said.)

That brush with celebrity-dom aside, Graham said all three stops taught him much about football and life.

“The junior colleges made me a bigger monster because everyone in junior college is trying to grind and go Division I,” he said. “This game is mental. You can be good physically, but mentally, you’re going to need a lot in this game.”

Graham transferred to Morgan State, joining the program as a walk-on and just in time for the 2020 season to be canceled by the coronavirus pandemic. Despite that hiccup, he said returning to Baltimore reinvigorated him.

“I just had to ball,” he said. “I’m in my city. So I can get my confidence back up. It was about working hard and just being me.”

After a junior season during which he ranked fifth in the MEAC in rushing at 506 yards and scored five touchdowns in nine games, Graham made a statement by running for 106 yards on 14 attempts against Football Bowl Subdivision opponent Georgia Southern in a season-opening 59-7 loss on Sept. 3.

“That was an FBS team, and we’re an FCS team,” he said. “So me performing like that, I was like, ‘Oh my God, this work I actually put in is actually showing.’”

Running back Alfonzo Graham joined Morgan State football as a walk-on just in time for the 2020 season to be canceled by the coronavirus pandemic. Despite that hiccup, he said returning to Baltimore reinvigorated him. (Chris Thompkins)

A couple of Graham’s highlights this season include rushing for a career-high 203 yards and one touchdown on 23 carries in a 24-21 loss to Norfolk State on Oct. 8 and tying a personal best in touchdown runs with two against South Carolina State on Saturday. Bulldogs assistant head coach David Blanchard said the team thought it had prepared a game plan to limit Graham.

“It was like he had an extra gear,” Blanchard said. “We always thought he was a pretty good player, but on Saturday, he just seemed faster and stronger and tougher. It was just his day.”

When Morgan State (3-5, 1-3 MEAC) visits nonconference opponent Stony Brook (1-7) on Saturday at 1 p.m., Graham’s reputation will have already preceded him.

“I think he can change the game in one carry,” Seawolves coach Chuck Priore said of Graham. “We’ve got to play good responsibility football and be able to be in the gap. You’ve got to get second and third guys to the football and rally behind that.”

Graham is waiting to hear from the NCAA about his request to regain the year of eligibility he spent at Arizona Western. Until then, he hopes he can serve as an example to other Baltimore youth who might be discouraged about the next chapter of their lives.

“There’s a lot of kids in my shoes,” he said. “So I want to give them motivation because when they see me, they can say, ‘That’s a Baltimore kid. He went to Dunbar. So I can do that.’”

Morgan State at Stony Brook

Saturday, 1 p.m.

Stream: FloSports

Radio: 88.9 FM