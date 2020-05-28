College football 2020 season preview: ACC players, teams and trends to watch

One could argue that Rumph already broke out after he recorded the highest pass-rush win rate (31.6%) in the country in 2019, better than No. 2 overall pick Chase Young’s (27.2%). But he might be even better this season, especially if he fills out his 6-3, 225-pound frame. As a devastating pass rusher and strong run defender, Rumph might be in the conversation as one of the nation’s best defenders and could be a top-10 pick next April.