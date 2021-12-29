(Dustin Satloff / Getty Images) College Football College Sports Sports Maryland vs. Virginia Tech at New Era Pinstripe Bowl | PHOTOS Dec 29, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement The Maryland Terrapins football team play the Virginia Tech Hokies at Yankee Stadium in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl. Pinstripe Bowl - Virginia Tech v Maryland Taulia Tagovailoa #3 of the Maryland Terrapins runs off the field at the end of the first half of the New Era Pinstripe Bowl against the Maryland Terrapins at Yankee Stadium on December 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images) (Dustin Satloff / Getty Images) Pinstripe Bowl - Virginia Tech v Maryland Connor Blumrick #4 of the Virginia Tech Hokies is tackled by Ruben Hyppolite II #11 of the Maryland Terrapins during the second quarter of the New Era Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images) (Dustin Satloff / Getty Images) Pinstripe Bowl - Virginia Tech v Maryland Connor Blumrick #4 of the Virginia Tech Hokies reaches out for a touchdown while being pulled back by Dante Trader #20 of the Maryland Terrapins and Demeioun Robinson #4 of the Maryland Terrapins during the second quarter of the New Era Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images) (Dustin Satloff / Getty Images) Pinstripe Bowl - Virginia Tech v Maryland Antwain Littleton II #31 of the Maryland Terrapins celebrates a touchdown with Tai Felton #10 of the Maryland Terrapins during the second quarter the New Era Pinstripe Bowl against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Yankee Stadium on December 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images) (Dustin Satloff / Getty Images) Pinstripe Bowl - Virginia Tech v Maryland Connor Blumrick #4 of the Virginia Tech Hokies reacts after rushing for a touchdown during the second quarter of the New Era Pinstripe Bowl against the Maryland Terrapins at Yankee Stadium on December 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images) (Dustin Satloff / Getty Images) Tarheeb Still Maryland defensive back Tarheeb Still reacts during the first half of the Pinstripe Bowl NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (Adam Hunger/AP) Pinstripe Bowl - Virginia Tech v Maryland Tarheeb Still #12 of the Maryland Terrapins returns a punt for a touchdown during the first quarter of the New Era Pinstripe Bowl against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Yankee Stadium on December 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images) (Dustin Satloff / Getty Images) Pinstripe Bowl - Virginia Tech v Maryland Connor Blumrick #4 of the Virginia Tech Hokies is tackled by Mosiah Nasili-Kite #34 of the Maryland Terrapins during the first quarter of the New Era Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images) (Dustin Satloff / Getty Images) Pinstripe Bowl - Virginia Tech v Maryland Brian Cobbs #15 of the Maryland Terrapins is tackled by Dax Hollifield #4 of the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first quarter of the New Era Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images) (Dustin Satloff / Getty Images) Pinstripe Bowl - Virginia Tech v Maryland Taulia Tagovailoa #3 of the Maryland Terrapins scrambles during the first quarter of the New Era Pinstripe Bowl against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Yankee Stadium on December 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images) (Dustin Satloff / Getty Images) Pinstripe Bowl - Virginia Tech v Maryland Tarheeb Still #12 of the Maryland Terrapins celebrates with Brian Cobbs #15 of the Maryland Terrapins and Beau Brade #25 of the Maryland Terrapins after returning a punt for a touchdown during the first quarter of the New Era Pinstripe Bowl against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Yankee Stadium on December 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images) (Dustin Satloff / Getty Images) Advertisement