Navy fullback Daba Fofana (45) runs around Notre Dame defensive lineman Nana Osafo-Mensah (31) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) (Peter Morrison/AP)

Navy football vs. Notre Dame in Dublin | PHOTOS

Browse photos of the college football game between Navy and Notre Dame in the Aer Lingus Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Aug. 26, 2023.

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman (10) throws against Navy during an NCAA college football game in Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) (Peter Morrison/AP)

Notre Dame wide receiver Deion Colzie (0) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against Navy during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) (Peter Morrison/AP)

Navy fullback Daba Fofana, top front, is pulled down by Notre Dame defensive lineman Nana Osafo-Mensah, bottom front, during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) (Peter Morrison/AP)

Navy fullback Daba Fofana (45) runs around Notre Dame defensive lineman Nana Osafo-Mensah (31) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) (Peter Morrison/AP)

Joe Montana, right, attends an NCAA college football game between Navy and Notre Dame in Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) (Peter Morrison/AP)

Navy head coach Brian Newberry, center, watches play against Notre Dame during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) (Peter Morrison/AP)

Notre Dame celebrates a score against Navy during an NCAA college football game in Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) (Peter Morrison/AP)

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman during an NCAA college football game against Navy in Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) (Peter Morrison/AP)

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) is stopped on a run against Navy during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) (Peter Morrison/AP)

Fans cheer during an NCAA college football game between Navy and Notre Dame in Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) (Peter Morrison/AP)

Notre Dame wide receiver Jaden Greathouse, right, makes a catch against Navy during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) (Peter Morrison/AP)

Notre Dame running back Sam Assaf (33) runs past Navy cornerback Elias Larry (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) (Peter Morrison/AP)

Notre Dame cornerback Jaden Mickey (7) upends Navy fullback Daba Fofana, center, on a run during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) (Peter Morrison/AP)

Navy head coach Brian Newberry, center, watches play against Notre Dame during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) (Peter Morrison/AP)

Notre Dame celebrates a touchdown against Navy during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) (Peter Morrison/AP)

Notre Dame players celebrates a touchdown against Navy during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) (Peter Morrison/AP)

Notre Dame wide receiver Jaden Greathouse (19) scores a touchdown on a catch against Navy during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) (Peter Morrison/AP)

Notre Dame wide receiver Jaden Greathouse (19) scores a touchdown on a catch against Navy during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) (Peter Morrison/AP)

Navy quarterback Tai Lavatai (1) is stopped for a run during an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame in Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) (Peter Morrison/AP)

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, center, watches over play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy in Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) (Peter Morrison/AP)

Notre Dame's mascot cheers during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy in Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) (Peter Morrison/AP)

Navy safety Rayuan Lane III, right, causes Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) to fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 26, 2023. Notre Dame recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) (Peter Morrison/AP)

Notre Dame band members perform prior to an NCAA college football game against Navy in Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) (Peter Morrison/AP)

Notre Dame players take the field for an NCAA college football game against Navy in Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) (Peter Morrison/AP)

