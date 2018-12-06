Abey's career will come full circle with second start against Army

Zach Abey will always be part of Army-Navy history.

In 2016, Abey became the first quarterback to ever make his first career start in the Army-Navy game. The Archbishop Spalding product was thrust into the spotlight on short notice after season-long starter Will Worth suffered a broken foot in the American Athletic Conference championship game the previous Saturday.

Don Abey coached his son in youth football and has attended every one of his games on the high school and college levels. In all those years, Zach Abey had always been calm, cool and collected going into a game.

“There is no doubt the magnitude of the Army-Navy game got to Zach that year,” Don Abey said. “It was the first time since Zach started playing football that I could look at him prior to the game and see he was really nervous.”

Abey had appeared briefly in two games that season before having to replace Worth in the second half of the AAC championship game against Temple at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Because Navy played on what was normally a bye week, the Pasadena resident had just three full practice sessions to prepare for the biggest game of his life up until that point.

Making the occasion even more momentous was the fact Army-Navy was played at M&T Bank Stadium in 2016. That venue is about a half hour away from where Abey grew up and he had a large contingent of family and friends in the stands.

Abey clearly had a case of the nerves during the first half, throwing two ill-advised passes that resulted in interceptions and also making some bad decisions in the option game. However, the untested sophomore looked like a completely different player in the second half, rushing for 73 yards and two touchdowns while leading a comeback that briefly gave Navy the lead.

“Obviously, I was really nervous,” Abey admitted when asked this week what he remembers about his first Army-Navy game. “In the second half, I started to slow things down and realized this is just another football game. It’s what I’ve been doing since I was 6 years old. I was able to trust my ability and just played the way I know how.”

Unfortunately, Abey will also be remembered as the starting quarterback for Navy the year its historic 14-game winning streak against Army was snapped. Quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw directed the game-winning touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter as the Black Knights beat the Midshipmen, 26-17.

Abey spent that Saturday night at home and the disappointment he was feeling was visible, his mother said.

“After that game, Zach was really sad and upset. It seemed like he had the whole world on his shoulders,” Jeanne Abey said. “Zach felt like he didn’t do what he was supposed to do and let his brothers down. All we could do was hug and console him and tell him it was okay.”

A few days later, Don Abey tried to pick up his son by pointing out the perseverance and poise he displayed during the second half.

“After what happened in the first half, Zach could have crumbled. Instead, he pulled it together and played with a lot of composure,” Don Abey said. “I told Zach that he didn’t realize how much he had done for his military career by showing so much courage and determination in that game.”

Those words proved prophetic because a postcard arrived within the week from a four-star admiral based in Seattle saying exactly that.

“It basically said Zach showed a lot of character and grit and that he was the type of officer the Navy needed in the fleet,” Don Abey recalled.

After some twists and turns as well as some ups and downs, Zach Abey’s career has now come full circle. In a remarkable parallel, the last start of Abey’s career will come in the same setting as his first – the Army-Navy game.

“It is rather amazing how things have worked out. This is a chance to put an exclamation point, a final statement of sorts, on his football career,” Don Abey said. “Regardless of what happens on Saturday, we are really, really proud of Zach. He has done a lot of great things and represented the Navy football program the right way these last four years.”

Much has happened between Abey’s two starts at quarterback against archrival Army. The Spalding graduate excelled as the starting quarterback as a junior, suffered a shoulder injury that derailed the season, was benched, switched to wide receiver, endured a leg injury then returned to his former position.

Malcolm Perry started at quarterback during last year’s Army-Navy game and rushed for 250 yards and a touchdown. Abey was slated to serve as the short-yardage and goal-line quarterback that day, but wound up appearing for just two plays.

“We had a different game-plan with Malcolm going into last year’s Army game. My role was to be the short-yardage guy and I just had to respect the coach’s thoughts,” Abey said.

That plan continued into this season and Abey performed the job quite capably. The 6-foot-2, 212-pound senior made six starts at wide receiver and was effective as a blocker. He replaced Perry in short-yardage or goal-line situations and either picked up a first down or scored a touchdown on 17 of 25 carries.

Abey’s dual role ended on Nov. 3 when he started at quarterback against Cincinnati. He was understandably rusty and made some mistakes as the Midshipmen were dominated by the Bearcats defense during a 42-0 loss.

However, the triple-option offense began to click during the second half of the Central Florida contest and has operated rather effectively the last three games under Abey’s leadership.

This Saturday delivers the ultimate test as Army defends the Navy triple-option better than any opponent on the schedule.

“I feel very confident going into this biggest rivalry game with Zach as our quarterback. He’s healthy and has played well the last three games,” Niumatalolo said this week.

Navy offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper recently watched the 2016 Army-Navy game and acknowledged thinking “it’s kind of weird how time goes by and things change.”